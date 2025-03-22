KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $154,377,000. Netflix comprises about 0.7% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $960.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $959.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $856.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

