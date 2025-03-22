KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 637,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $220,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $245,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

