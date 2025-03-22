KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $82.34 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,616,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

Get Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.