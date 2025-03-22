KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $54.60 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,597,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

