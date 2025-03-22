Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.44, but opened at $17.62. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 514,843 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KC. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $21,076,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $16,345,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4,098.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 873,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 356,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 806,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 696,094 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

See Also

