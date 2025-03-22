Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur Sells 45,000 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$292,500.00.

Douglas Owen Macarthur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.22, for a total transaction of C$72,243.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 0.4 %

KEL stock opened at C$6.64 on Friday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$7.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KEL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

