KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,451 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.