Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $19.98 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

