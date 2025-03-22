Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Kandi Technologies Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 0.7 %

KNDI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Kandi Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

