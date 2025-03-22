Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.72 on Friday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Kamada in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kamada by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

