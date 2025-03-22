Judges Scientific’s (JDG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Judges Scientific from £124 ($160.10) to £113.10 ($146.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Judges Scientific Stock Up 1.6 %
Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 283.40 ($3.66) EPS for the quarter. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Judges Scientific will post 402.5824271 earnings per share for the current year.
Judges Scientific Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 74.80 ($0.97) per share. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $29.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.
The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.
