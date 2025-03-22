Juan R. Wiesner Sells 21,892 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 21,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $220,014.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,190.60. The trade was a 50.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mission Produce Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

