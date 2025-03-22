JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 366,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 439% from the previous session’s volume of 67,886 shares.The stock last traded at $42.29 and had previously closed at $42.29.
JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period.
About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF
The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.
