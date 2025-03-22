JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment trust reported GBX 30.15 ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Claverhouse had a net margin of 92.61% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Down 0.5 %

LON JCH opened at GBX 740 ($9.55) on Friday. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 1-year low of GBX 668 ($8.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 757.55 ($9.78). The company has a market capitalization of £411.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 729.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.65 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.69%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

Great British dividends

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

Expertise

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.

