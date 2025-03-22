JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $241.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.