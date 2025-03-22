Joshua D. Schmidt Sells 1,781 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,110. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $217.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $231.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.46.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InterDigital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

