Joseph David Freedman Buys 6,250 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) Director Joseph David Freedman purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $17,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,304.40. The trade was a 8.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Eastside Distilling stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

