Joseph David Freedman Buys 6,250 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) Director Joseph David Freedman purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $17,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,304.40. The trade was a 8.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Eastside Distilling Price Performance
Eastside Distilling stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $29.80.
About Eastside Distilling
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eastside Distilling
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.