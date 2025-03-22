Jito Price Hits $2.12 on Exchanges (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Jito has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Jito has a total market cap of $651.38 million and $27.63 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00002520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,020.66 or 0.99950181 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,385.11 or 0.99073598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jito Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 999,999,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,446,242 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 999,999,760.80153664 with 307,446,242.5 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.14734729 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $29,245,272.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

