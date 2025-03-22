Jayesh Sahasi Sells 3,696 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 3,696 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $19,995.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,570.16. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 35,564 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $194,890.72.

On Thursday, February 20th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 3,315 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $21,149.70.

On Monday, February 10th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,637 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $11,213.45.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $232.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.55. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ON24 by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON24 by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 363,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

