James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 70672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 161,899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 964,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after buying an additional 161,059 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 172,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 131,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 73,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

