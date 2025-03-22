iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IYF stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

