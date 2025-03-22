iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $120.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.12 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

