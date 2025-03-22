iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,551,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,864,000 after purchasing an additional 143,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,075,000 after purchasing an additional 127,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,047,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.84 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.88 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

