iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,389,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,148,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after buying an additional 77,811 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $125.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.