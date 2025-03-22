iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,473,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 267,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $107.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $98.51 and a twelve month high of $115.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

