iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

