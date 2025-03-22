iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,041 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.