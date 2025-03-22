iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN opened at $78.49 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

