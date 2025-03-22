iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,572,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 1,621,563 shares.The stock last traded at $123.55 and had previously closed at $123.62.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,034,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,699,000 after buying an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,384,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,082,000 after buying an additional 56,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after buying an additional 60,294 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3,574.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,296,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 1,261,519 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,558,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

