iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Umpqua Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Umpqua Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Umpqua Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $593.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.