iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBB opened at $133.58 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $123.60 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.39.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.