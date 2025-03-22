Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA PBP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
