Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0424 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $229.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $44.31.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.