Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0424 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $229.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $44.31.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.