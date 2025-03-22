Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1166 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 51.8% increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 632,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,052. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.