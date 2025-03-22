Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1166 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 51.8% increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 632,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,052. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47.
About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
