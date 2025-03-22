Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:IROC)

Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF (BATS:IROC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS IROC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares.
Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF Company Profile
