Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:IROC)

Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF (BATS:IROC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Shares of BATS IROC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares.

Featured Stories

Invesco Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests directly and through derivatives in medium- and lower- grade municipal securities which are rated BBB or lower by S&P, Baa or lower by Moody’s, or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization.

