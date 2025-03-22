Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 169019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,111,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,894,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,747 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,634,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 826,259 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.