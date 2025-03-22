Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 169019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.