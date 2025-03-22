Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,356 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $234,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $492.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $562.24 and a 200-day moving average of $531.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

