Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and traded as low as $64.49. Intertek Group shares last traded at $64.49, with a volume of 4,278 shares.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Intertek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.
