Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 178.35 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 126.10 ($1.63). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 133.40 ($1.72), with a volume of 137,010 shares.

Intercede Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.86. The company has a market capitalization of £73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Klaas van der Leest bought 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £49,950 ($64,493.22). Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

