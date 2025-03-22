Intellus Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 158,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 48,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,036,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $164.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

