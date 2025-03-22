Intellus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 609 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $566.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
