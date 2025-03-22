Intellus Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 192,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPLD. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 7,932.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 869,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,919,000 after purchasing an additional 858,625 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,077,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,381,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,357,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,754,000.

JPLD stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

