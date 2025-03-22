Intellus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in Visa by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 163,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $336.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.48 and a 200-day moving average of $312.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

