Intellus Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 637,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BBN stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

