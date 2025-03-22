Intellus Advisors LLC Invests $32.16 Million in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 469,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,157,000. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,013,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,991,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 46,702 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

