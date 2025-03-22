Intellus Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

