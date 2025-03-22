Intellus Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.3 %

RJF opened at $141.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.29. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

