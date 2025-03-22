Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,574 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DTE Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $137.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average of $124.87. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $138.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

