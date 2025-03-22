Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,549 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hess by 19.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,435,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Hess by 18.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $156.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day moving average is $140.78. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

