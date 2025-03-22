Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,138 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 15.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 24.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,687,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $147.07 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,119.64. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

